Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 708 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 236 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $20.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,418.70. The company had a trading volume of 79,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,378. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,345.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,338.20. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $982.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,510.46.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

