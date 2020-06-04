Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 19.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,811,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,854 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,036,000 after acquiring an additional 641,003 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,937,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,263,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.39. 39,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

