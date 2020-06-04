Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Cuts Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,833. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

