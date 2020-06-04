Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Decreases Stake in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY reduced its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY owned approximately 0.07% of Bottomline Technologies worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 382.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $88,143.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,290,704.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $53,714.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,042.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,655 shares of company stock worth $1,968,878. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $53.15. The stock had a trading volume of 16,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,967. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -882.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.91. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.06 million. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on EPAY shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

