Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Grows Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in VF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,264,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,527 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of VF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,178,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $604,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,714 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VF in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,543,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in VF by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,771,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $375,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VF by 61.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,163,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,975,000 after buying an additional 824,480 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Sunday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

VF stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $63.90. 129,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,281. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.79. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 71.64%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

