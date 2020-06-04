Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY cut its position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Five9 were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Five9 by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Five9 by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000.

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $6.26 on Thursday, hitting $94.56. 1,198,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,395. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -560.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.97 and its 200 day moving average is $77.28. Five9 Inc has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,145,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 122,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,359,750.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total value of $458,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,259 shares of company stock worth $8,322,236. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Five9 from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

