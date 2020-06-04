Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,582 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.77. 505,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,557,266. Devon Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVN. MKM Partners upped their target price on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

