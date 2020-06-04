Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Increases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in General Mills were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,964,000 after buying an additional 950,411 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in General Mills by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,937,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,765,000 after acquiring an additional 151,437 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $327,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $214,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,570.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $701,075.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.27. The stock had a trading volume of 193,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,943. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $64.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.02.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.78.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

