Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Invests $1.01 Million in Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 106,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY owned about 0.06% of Option Care Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the first quarter worth approximately $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $705.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

OPCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

In related news, Director Alan Troy Nielsen acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

