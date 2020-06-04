Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Invests $389,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG traded up $8.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,057.93. 11,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,549. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $922.30 and a 200-day moving average of $825.13. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,087.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.84, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $863.47, for a total transaction of $4,987,402.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,589 shares in the company, valued at $26,412,683.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,764 shares of company stock worth $21,078,495 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,132.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,030.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $727.00 to $783.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $841.00 to $946.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $969.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $874.90.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

