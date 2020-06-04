Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Purchases 275 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,328,591,000 after acquiring an additional 779,059 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

Chevron stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.47. 3,970,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,205,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.74. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

