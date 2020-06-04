Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 3,560 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY cut its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.06.

Shares of RCL stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.33. 24,741,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,996,048. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

