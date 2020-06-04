Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 400 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 134,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 393,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,770,000 after acquiring an additional 94,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $923,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.85. 1,056,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,775. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.40 and a 200-day moving average of $157.02. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

