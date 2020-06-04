Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given “Hold” Rating at Stephens

Stephens restated their hold rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Stephens currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roku from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.20.

Roku stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $102.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,856,775. Roku has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $176.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $959,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,203.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $186,811.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,059.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,739 shares of company stock worth $20,184,614. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its holdings in Roku by 15,150.0% in the first quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 50.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roku by 1,262.1% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 55,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 51,265 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 507.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 31,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

