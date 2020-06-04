Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,896 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises 6.6% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mirova US LLC owned 0.15% of Roper Technologies worth $50,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,040 shares of company stock worth $5,219,937 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROP stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $399.07. The company had a trading volume of 20,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,362. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.45 and a 200-day moving average of $350.55. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $404.23. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

