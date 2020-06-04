Safestore (LON:SAFE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $739.54

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $739.54 and traded as low as $678.50. Safestore shares last traded at $690.00, with a volume of 308,148 shares trading hands.
SAFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Safestore from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Numis Securities cut shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Safestore to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt cut shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 755 ($9.93).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 678.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 739.36. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 11.46.
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
