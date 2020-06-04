Safestore (LON:SAFE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $739.54

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $739.54 and traded as low as $678.50. Safestore shares last traded at $690.00, with a volume of 308,148 shares trading hands.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Safestore from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Numis Securities cut shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Safestore to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt cut shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 755 ($9.93).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 678.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 739.36. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 11.46.

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

