salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 2.6% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,322,911,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after buying an additional 3,606,319 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $501,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 2,782,856 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $280,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Cowen cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $318,461.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $72,867.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,841.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,873 shares of company stock valued at $64,140,903. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,061,763. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -944.78, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

