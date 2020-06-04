Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is $2.02. Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 326.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.89). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $94,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after purchasing an additional 33,142 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $12,950,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 104,456 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 715,436 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGMO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 110,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,333. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.26.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

