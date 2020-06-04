Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPNS. ValuEngine raised Sapiens International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sapiens International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.94.

SPNS traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $25.50. 17,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,845. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.07 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,459,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,195,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

