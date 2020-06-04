Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Shares Acquired by Weber Alan W

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) by 95.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the quarter. Weber Alan W owned approximately 0.30% of Saratoga Investment worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAR. ValuEngine upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Saratoga Investment from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.08.

SAR stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.28. 80,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,507. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84. The company has a market cap of $180.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.63. Saratoga Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $1.84. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 95.36%. The company had revenue of $17.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $104,080.00. Also, Director George Cabell Williams III bought 12,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $157,473.04. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 36,901 shares of company stock valued at $496,184. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

