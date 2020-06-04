Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,014.41

Savills plc (LON:SVS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,014.41 and traded as low as $906.00. Savills shares last traded at $929.50, with a volume of 99,279 shares.

SVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Savills in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Savills in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Savills alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 909.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,014.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 15.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of GBX 27.05 ($0.36) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Savills’s previous dividend of $4.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Savills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.29%.

In other Savills news, insider Stacey Cartwright acquired 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 930 ($12.23) per share, with a total value of £19,743.90 ($25,971.98).

Savills Company Profile (LON:SVS)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure property; and offers corporate finance advice, investment management, and a range of property related financial services.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.