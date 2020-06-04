Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.17

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.17 and traded as low as $2.80. Schmitt Industries shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Schmitt Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a market cap of $10.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 0.97%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schmitt Industries stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 42,339 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.70% of Schmitt Industries worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMIT)

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

