Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SCWX. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Secureworks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secureworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Secureworks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of SCWX stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.97. 27,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,362. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 1.11. Secureworks has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.02 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Secureworks will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Secureworks by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 85,590 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Secureworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Secureworks by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 88,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Secureworks by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Secureworks by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

