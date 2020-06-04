Sentinel Price Up 20.6% Over Last Week (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 4th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $14,537.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000458 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

