Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.56

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as low as $1.21. Shiloh Industries shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 715,620 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Shiloh Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Get Shiloh Industries alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $243.49 million during the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shiloh Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shiloh Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 1,280.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shiloh Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 40,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLO)

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Shiloh Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiloh Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.