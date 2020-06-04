Silent Notary Price Reaches $0.0000 (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Silent Notary has a market cap of $194,628.09 and approximately $20,354.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Silent Notary has traded up 37.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Silent Notary token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, YoBit, DDEX and TOPBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.43 or 0.02004412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00177695 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00044905 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00123931 BTC.

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com . Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Hotbit, YoBit, Bilaxy, TOPBTC, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

