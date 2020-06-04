Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Silgan from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.83.

Get Silgan alerts:

Shares of Silgan stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 39,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,944. Silgan has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average is $31.10.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $176,415.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,644 shares of company stock worth $590,731 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Silgan by 96.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 4,669.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.