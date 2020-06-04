Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of SBGI traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.94. 32,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.34. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $59.58.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $3,282,000.00. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 145,520 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

