Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solar Senior Capital Ltd. operates as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company invests primarily in senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche and second lien debt instruments, made to private middle-market companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Solar Senior Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Solar Senior Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of Solar Senior Capital stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,028. The company has a market cap of $209.28 million, a PE ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22. Solar Senior Capital has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $18.29.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Solar Senior Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. 21.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

