Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Shares of SBSI stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.24. 14,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,918. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.53. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.36). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 56.36%.

In related news, insider John Robert Garrett purchased 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $30,318.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,783. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 2,532 shares of company stock worth $65,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.