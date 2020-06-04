SpaceChain Trading 16.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Upbit, Bittrex and EXX. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. SpaceChain has a market cap of $1.17 million and $3,339.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, EXX, Bittrex, CoinEgg, HitBTC and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

