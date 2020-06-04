Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

STAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Greenridge Global reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Staffing 360 Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of STAF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,084. Staffing 360 Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.83 million during the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 17.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

