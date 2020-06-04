Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Sells 383,033 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. cut its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 987,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 383,033 shares during the period. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises comprises approximately 0.5% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 36,457 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BW traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.54. 8,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $0.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

In related news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

