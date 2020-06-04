Stifel Nicolaus Trims Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Target Price to $33.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EAT. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Brinker International from $54.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. OTR Global downgraded Brinker International to a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of EAT traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.64. 252,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,985. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.99 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Brinker International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

