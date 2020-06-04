Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target increased by Barclays from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SFIX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Stitch Fix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.44.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.14. 242,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.04 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $32.34.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $101,273.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 5,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $138,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,300,000 shares of company stock worth $19,625,000 and have sold 313,890 shares worth $6,888,605. Corporate insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.