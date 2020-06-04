Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at SunTrust Banks

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.44.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of SFIX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 242,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.04 and a beta of 2.97. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $32.34.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 7,500 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $187,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $101,273.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,310 shares in the company, valued at $607,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,300,000 shares of company stock worth $19,625,000 and have sold 313,890 shares worth $6,888,605. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,359,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,532,000 after purchasing an additional 983,001 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,724,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,228,000 after acquiring an additional 241,532 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 672.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,545,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,000 after buying an additional 2,216,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 75,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 39,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.