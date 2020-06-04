Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets mechanical locks, electro-mechanical locks and related products for automotive manufacturers with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company also produces precision zinc die castings for the transportation, security and small engine industries. The company’s principal products are locks and keys for cars and trucks. “

STRT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Strattec Security from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of STRT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,945. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.47. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $116.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Strattec Security will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 12.1% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 52,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Strattec Security by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

