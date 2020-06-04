Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $54.77

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.77 and traded as low as $48.11. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at $49.22, with a volume of 1,997,732 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. CSFB set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.75.

The company has a current ratio of 934.32, a quick ratio of 860.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion and a PE ratio of 12.64.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 5.4211233 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.35%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.83, for a total transaction of C$1,316,063.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,029,581.01. Also, Senior Officer Melissa Jane Kennedy sold 12,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.56, for a total value of C$725,874.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$415,804.77. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,867 shares of company stock worth $4,016,808.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

