Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
SUPN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.
SUPN stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.86. 31,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,851. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.58. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,256.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $16,570,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 49,908 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 161,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 90,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,488,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.
