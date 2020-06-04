Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SUPN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

SUPN stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.86. 31,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,851. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.58. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $94.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,256.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $16,570,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 49,908 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 161,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 90,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,488,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

