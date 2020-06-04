Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Major Shareholder Buys $553,350.00 in Stock

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) major shareholder Robert S. Birch purchased 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $553,350.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SSSS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.49. 13,861 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $126.04 million and a PE ratio of -6.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1,111.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSSS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sutter Rock Capital by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Sutter Rock Capital by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital by 28.0% in the first quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

SSSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sutter Rock Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

