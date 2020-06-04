Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.5% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $307.60. 2,333,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.06. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $123.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.78.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

