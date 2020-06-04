Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Buys 3,634 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.9% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.35. 11,199,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,701,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.05. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

