Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Buys New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,021 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000. Starbucks accounts for 2.4% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 19,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 10,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 66,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 111,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,056,756 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,191,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,113,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.49. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus cut their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

