Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 3.1% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $400.35. The company had a trading volume of 794,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,905. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

