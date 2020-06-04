Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.39. 6,067,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,872,202. The company has a market cap of $351.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $133.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,286,124 in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

