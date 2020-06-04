Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH comprises about 3.5% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,370,000 after purchasing an additional 213,426 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 394.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $7.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.20. 1,375,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,788. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $176.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.93. The company has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

