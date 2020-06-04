Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Purchases 2,735 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 2.6% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $149.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.40 and its 200-day moving average is $157.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

