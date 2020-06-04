Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Purchases 40,718 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1,156.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,718 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.5% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.81. 10,958,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,342,814. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $233.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

