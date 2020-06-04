Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Purchases 484 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 3.0% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $4.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $543.14. 520,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,683. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.18. The company has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on BlackRock from $530.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on BlackRock from $487.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.73.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

