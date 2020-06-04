Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 3.2% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in American Tower by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.77.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,192 shares of company stock worth $2,807,832. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT traded down $10.78 on Thursday, hitting $256.61. 1,130,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,149. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $269.25. The firm has a market cap of $116.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

